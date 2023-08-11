Mick Fleetwood ‘heartbroken’ after losing restaurant to Maui wildfires

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood has said he is "heartbroken" at losing his restaurant to the wildfires that have ravaged the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started on Tuesday and raced through Maui, killing at least 55 people with thousands feared missing.

The musician, 76, released a statement on social media describing the wildfires that have destroyed his restaurant, Fleetwood’s On Front Street, as "devastating".

Fleetwood wrote on X, formally Twitter: “Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades.

“This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss.

Fire and smoke filled the sky in Maui Credit: County of Maui via AP

“Fleetwood’s On Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

“On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui.

“We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come.”

Fleetwood’s rooftop bar had offered customers ocean views and American cuisine.A banner on the restaurant’s website currently says that “Fleetwood’s On Front St will be closed until further notice”.

The wildfire is the deadliest the US has seen since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.

To help tourists and locals, officials have turned the Hawaii Convention Centre in Honolulu into an assistance centre.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Maui and offered his condolences to those affected.

In a social media post, he said: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui.

“Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed.

“We are grateful to the first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”

Fleetwood’s band, Fleetwood Mac, formed in the 1960s and are known for songs that include Everywhere, Gypsy and Dreams.

