'Noises' underneath pavement turn out to be three crocodiles

Video shared by mksinfo.official on Instagram shows the moment the crocodiles crawl out from the concrete

Noises coming from underneath a pavement in India turned out to be three crocodiles waiting to break through, as shocked onlookers tried to contain them.

According to reports, sounds from a cracked pavement drew the attention of passers-by, who took a closer look and found the creatures lurking below the concrete.

Video posted on Instagram shows a man dressed in red using a leash pole to control the first crocodile – though it wasn’t clear at this stage if the group was aware of the two others.

A second person can be seen trying to attach another leash around its jaws as it struggles, leaving a gap for a second, smaller crocodile to crawl out to the surprise – and laughter – of onlookers.

The video cuts out as the second crocodile heads out of shot, with the third crocodile lying still and almost hidden under the rocks, with just its back visible from above.

