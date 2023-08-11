Train operators will be striking on two more dates in the coming weeks, the RMT union today announced.

Around 20,000 RMT members at 14 train operators will strike on August 26 and September 2 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The RMT union said it "has been left with little choice", but to take further action as the union has "seen no improved or revised offer" from the Rail Delivery Group.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch Credit: PA

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

"We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

"The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

"Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement."

A full list of the 14 train operating companies planning to undertake strike action are as follows:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER,

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

