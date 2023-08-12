The Eiffel Tower was evacuated for several hours on Saturday over a bomb threat, according French broadcaster BFMTV.

The three floors of the tower, as well as the courtyard, were evacuated while authorities assessed the threat, they said.

A large security perimeter was quickly established and traffic was diverted, and a team of deminers were also bought on-site to assess the threat.

"It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation, which is rare nevertheless," a spokesperson for SETE, the operating company for the Eiffel Tower, said, according to BFMTV.

It has now reopened again to the public.

Almost seven million people visit the Paris tourist attraction annually.

The monument has a police station at the foot of the south pillar, its premises are under video surveillance, and visitors have to undergo security checks before entry.

Evacuations are rare, but not unknown - in 2019, the monument was evacuated and closed after a man was spotted climbing up the side.

