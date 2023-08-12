The Lionesses' hopes of reaching the Women's World Cup final and securing back-to-back trophies come down to a quarter-final matchup against an emboldened Colombia.

Sarina Wiegman's side have battled their way into this round, but performances have been less than convincing for the most part.

Instead, dogged determination has propelled them through the tournament as the Lionesses have continued to grind out wins and keep their dream of a first World Cup alive.

The side finds themselves heading into the quarter-final without tournament standout Lauren James, who received two-game ban for treading on Nigerian defender Michelle Alozie.

Lauren James faced being disqualified for the rest of the tournament for standing on Nigerian defender Michelle Alozie. Credit: Getty

England narrowly eked out a Round of 16 penalty shoot-out win against Nigeria, while Columbia beat Jamaica 1-0 to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

The Lionesses are unbeaten at the tournament thus far, but the South American side could potentially be their toughest challenge yet.

After beating South Korea in their opening game, Colombia shocked the world as they beat Germany, the world's second-ranked side, in a competitive 2-1 fixture.

And a 1-0 defeat in their final group game to Morocco wasn't enough to knock them off the top spot in Group H.

At 25th, the South Americans are the lowest placed of the quarter-finalists in FIFA’s rankings, but, having already helped see off one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany in the group stage, they cannot be underestimated.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has vowed that “the best is yet to come” from England.

Earps said: “I think it’s an exciting time to be an England player for sure, but we have to earn that right every day.

“And I think that we’re constantly looking to improve and drive performance and drive our standards and I think that that’s the best thing about it.

"We’re not sitting here, of course we’re happy that we’re here and grateful that we’re here, but we’re not satisfied, we’re not done, and there’s still more levels we want to go.

“I really believe the best is yet to come. I think there’s so much talent in the group, and so many more levels we can go, I really do believe that.”

England coach Sarina Wiegman. Credit: PA

Wiegman has confirmed the other 22 members of her squad - minus James - are fit to play against Colombia.

While the Lionesses have benefitted from solid defending, they have looked less convincing in attack outside of their 6-1 victory over China in the group stage, with just one other goal – from James – from open play.

Earps’ feels her faith in her side to find another gear is justified by what the FIFA Best award-winning keeper sees from her team-mates every time they train at the Central Coast Stadium.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Credit: PA

She added: “I think the most important thing to note about that is the fact that we’ve been winning games.

“We’re in a results business, and we’ve earned the right to be in the position we’re in today. But obviously I experience training every day, I know the players personally, and I’ve had the privilege of working with them for some time.

“I can see it just day to day. I just can see the talent in the team. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think we’ve been bad by any means, but I think you have seen glimpses of what we’re capable of.

“We as a team know the standard we want to get to. Our efforts have been 110 per cent and we’ve driven out and we’ve grinded out those results.

“However, in terms of the way that we’d like to dominate games and the way that we’d like to go about our business. I think as a group, we’re excited by that challenge of knowing that we think we can do more.”

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum hoped his side’s ability to hold England to a goalless draw for 120 minutes could serve as a “blueprint” for the Lionesses’ future opponents.

That baton has now been passed to Colombia boss Nelson Abadia, who said: “To know all the history that England brings with football, this is important, but for me it’s important to perform on the pitch.

“The optimism is the same that we have been having for every match. We know the conditions, we know the ability, we know what our team has and how they can face this match.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.