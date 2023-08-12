Man 'kills daughter and parades body on motorbike' for leaving home for two days

Words by Sanjay Jha in New Delhi, India

A 20-year-old woman was brutally killed before her body was tied to a motorbike and paraded through a village in northern India.

Sumandeep Kaur was left dead on a railway line by her father, who reportedly flew into a rage after she'd left home for two days without telling her parents.

“I killed my daughter because she stayed outside with somebody. I killed her because of my pride, and this will also serve as a lesson to other girls” Dalbir Singh said in police custody.

When the woman returned home suddenly after a two-day absence, her father's anger reportedly escalated and led the so-called honour killing in Muchal Village, near Amritsar.

Muchal village, near Amritsar. Credit: ITV News

He was said to have assaulted his daughter before dragging her by the hair, attacking her with a sharp weapon, and then killing her in a gruesome incident, captured on CCTV on Thursday. Honour killing is not uncommon in India and there has been rise in reported cases of the practice. Hundreds of young people die in India every year due to honour killings merely because they love someone or marry outside their caste or against their family's wishes.

Another similar incident has been reported from nearby area of Sangrur, where a brother killed his sister with the help of his uncle.

The reason cited was, that she was having an affair with someone after her marriage and had left her children to live with another man. Punjab police have arrested both of the men. Only a few weeks ago, a man in the state of Uttar Pradesh was seen walking towards a police station, carrying his sister's severed head following a dispute over marriage.