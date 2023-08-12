One dead and five in serious condition after migrant boat capsizes in Channel

One person has died and about 50 people have been rescued following an incident involving a small boat in the Channel on Saturday morning, French authorities have said. Two British ships and several French vessels have been involved in a search and rescue operation, a statement from France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Early on Saturday morning, information was received from a patrol boat that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte.

Six people were recovered in a serious condition with one, who was evacuated by helicopter to hospital in Calais, later pronounced dead.

It is understood Home Secretary Suella Braverman will chair a meeting with Border Force officials later. A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a co-ordinated response and further information will be provided in due course.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard is currently assisting the French authorities, Gris Nez, in a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat in the Channel.

"Dover RNLI lifeboat has seen sent as part of that assistance with Folkestone and Langdon Bay coastguard rescue teams. South East Coast Ambulance has also been sent. "HM Coastguard will continue to work with search and rescue partners to respond to those in distress around the seas and coastal areas of the UK."

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said a Dover-based volunteer lifeboat crew launched just before 4am to respond to the incident.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

