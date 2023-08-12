President Joe Biden's son Hunter may face a trial on criminal charges after a special counsel has been appointed in his case, US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced.

Mr Garland named David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware who has already been looking into the financial and business dealings of president's son, as the special counsel on Friday.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty last month to two tax charges in a Delaware court, after a plea deal he had struck over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed as a judge refused to accept the proposed agreement.

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint (Mr Weiss) as special counsel,” Mr Garland said.

Weiss had asked to be named special counsel, gaining broad authority to investigate and report out his findings. Hunter Biden’s lawyer did not respond to requests for a comment on Friday.

What is a special counsel?

A special counsel is an attorney - known as a solicitor in the UK - who is appointed to investigate and possibly prosecute a case in which the Justice Department sees itself as having a conflict

It can also be when a case is deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government to take responsibility for a matter.

What powers does the special counsel have?

Special counsels are given a budget and can request a staff of lawyers, both inside and outside the department, if they need extra help.

They also have ability to bring indictments, have the power to issue subpoenas and search warrants.

What is the Hunter Biden case?

Hunter Biden was charged with illegally possessing a weapon as a drug user and failing to pay federal income tax.

He previously agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offences and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

But last month his plea deal collapsed after US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics.

James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has been leading the congressional inquiry into Hunter Biden’s financial ties and transactions.

The Kentucky lawmaker obtained thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions.

He also brought in a former business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, who provided insight during a closed-door testimony.

He said Hunter Biden capitalised on his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to court foreign investors.

Mr Archer said Hunter Biden was using the “illusion of access” in Washington.

But he offered no tangible evidence that his father had played any role in his son’s work beyond saying hello during their daily family calls.

What does this mean for the Hunter Biden case?

The announcement of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case is a huge development.

A typically cautious Garland has provided Weiss with independence, authority and budget to pursue the investigation.

It comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into former President Donald Trump, who is expected to be Biden's main rival in next year's election.

It also comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

The Republicans are struggling to connect Hunter's work to his father, and so far they have not been able to produce evidence to show any wrongdoing.

Justice officials did not explain what prompted the sudden move after years of investigating.

Trump's team on Friday questioned the independence of the special counsel Weiss, who he himself had appointed. But a Trump spokesman said the prosecutor should move quickly, and anyone found with wrongdoing "should face the required consequences.” Mike Pence, another Republican rival for the presidency in 2024, told reporters at the Iowa State Fair that he welcomed the special counsel appointment — as he made his own dig at the Biden family. “To be honest with you, I can’t relate to what his son was doing when he was vice president,” said Pence, who served alongside Trump. “When I was vice president, my son was flying an F35 in the Marine Corps defending this country.” Garland said Weiss will have “all the resources he requests” to probe the matter.

How will this impact the 2024 presidential race?

Currently Donald Trump and Biden are in the running to become president in 2024.

Legal proceedings are shaping the presidential race in an unprecedented way.

Mr Garland has now named special counsels to investigate Trump's handling of classified records and his role in the January 6 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the federal conspiracy charges, accusing him of plotting to subvert the will of voters and overturn his 2020 election loss on August 4.

The former President said it was "a very sad day for America," as he entered his plea.

Biden's challenges pale in comparison compared to those of his predecessor, and possible future rival.

However, the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his son was nonetheless a reminder of the vulnerabilities he faces as he wages another election campaign in a deeply uncertain political climate.

Even before Garland's announcement, polling has consistently shown that Democratic voters were not excited about Biden's reelection.

Just 47% of Democrats wanted Biden to run again in 2024, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted in April, compared to 55% of Republicans wanting Trump to return to the White House.

