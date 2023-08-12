England have made it to the World Cup semi-final after a 2-1 victory over Colombia on Saturday.

It's the Lionesses' third consecutive time in the final four of the competition, having lost to Japan in 2015 and the USA in 2019.

Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping to go one better this time and qualify for their first ever World Cup final.

Here's what you need to know about England's path - and obstacles - to the final.

Who will England face in the semi-final?

The Lionesses have set up a clash with Australia following their 2-1 victory over France on Saturday.

If England win, they will face either Sweden or Spain, who play each other on Tuesday for a spot in the final in Sydney.

England's Alessia Russo (centre) celebrates after securing a lead over Colombia. Credit: AP

Australia are no strangers for the Lionesses, having faced off as recently as April this year - on that occasion, the Matildas ran out 2-0 winners.

They beat Ireland in their open fixture of the tournament, but suffered defeat against Nigeria before thumping Canada 4-0 in the final group game.

A 2-0 win over Denmark then got them off to a perfect start in the knockout stage, before beating Les Bleues to set up the tie with England.

Where can I watch the semi-final?

England's semi-final match will take place on Wednesday, August 16 at 8pm (AEST), 11am UK time.

You can watch it on BBC.

Will Lauren James be back for the semi-final?

Lauren James has starred for England in the World Cup, but after her red card against Nigeria in the second round, she was ruled out for the two following games.

That means she will miss the semi-final, but she would be available for the final - if England can get there.

If they get there, who would England play in the final?

The other semi-final pits Spain, ranked sixth in the world, against Sweden, ranked third.

Both sides will fancy their chances, with Sweden knocking out USA and Japan - two of the competition favourites - and Spain boasting one of the best players in the world, Alexia Putellas.

The winner of the game would be England's opponent in the final.

On the flip side, if England were to lose against Australia, they would face the loser of Spain vs Sweden in a third-place playoff, which would be played the day before the final.

Spain vs Sweden will take place on Tuesday, August 15 at 6pm (AEST) - 9am UK time.

