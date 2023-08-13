James Maddison provided two assists to help fill the creative void left by Harry Kane’s departure, but Tottenham could only start the Ange Postecoglou era with a 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford.

Kane’s exit to Bayern Munich – coupled with four full debutants being used in their season opener – contributed to the start of a new dawn at Spurs and along with hosts Brentford, they produced an entertaining affair in west London.

New vice-captain Cristian Romero headed Tottenham in front after 11 minutes, but quick-fire efforts from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa turned around this Premier League opener for the Bees.

Emerson Royal was able to level on the stroke of half-time after another assist by Maddison, who was wearing the number 10 shirt, and despite both teams fashioning further chances in the second half, the spoils were shared.

Tottenham Hotspur's Junior Emerson celebrates scoring his sides second goal. Credit: PA

It had been a whirlwind period for everyone involved at Tottenham with Kane beginning his journey to Germany on Friday and making his debut for Bayern on Saturday night.

By that point, his former club had moved on.

Kane said he did not know if his transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich was going to go through after a “roller coaster” two days.

The England captain, Bayern shirt in hand, was unveiled before the press on Sunday lunchtime.

He had already made his debut by then, coming on as a substitute in the second half of the DFL-Supercup, but his wait for the first silverware of his career goes on after Bayern lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich new player Harry Kane is introduced by Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen (right) on Sunday. Credit: PA

The £100million deal eventually got done, though Kane admits he was left sweating for a while.

A press conference with Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was held on Sunday.

"It was obviously a busy couple of days, a busy week, this is my first transfer that I have been involved in, it was an up-and-down experience for sure, but I am happy to be here now," he said.

"I wish Tottenham all the best, I wish Daniel Levy all the best, but my focus is here now and trying to help this time and I am just happy we managed to do it and am excited to get started."

