Seven people, including a 23-day-old baby girl, have been killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Sunday, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said.

Artillery shelling in the village of Shiroka Balka, on the banks of the Dnieper River killed a family - a husband, wife, 12-year-old boy and 23-day-old girl - and another resident.

Two men were killed in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, where a woman was also wounded.

The attack on Kherson province followed Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar's comments on Saturday attempting to quell rumors that Ukrainian forces had landed on the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

"Again, the expert hype around the left bank in the Kherson region began.

"There are no reasons for excitement," she said.

Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sunday that three people had been wounded in Russian attacks on the province on Saturday .

Ukrainian military officials said that Kyiv’s forces had made progress in the south, claiming some success near a key village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories.

Ukraine’s General Staff said they had “partial success” around the tactically important Robotyne area in the Zaporizhzhia region, a key Russian strongpoint that Ukraine needs to retake in order to continue pushing south towards Melitopol.

“There are liberated territories," General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s southern forces, said of the southern front.

"The defence forces are working."

