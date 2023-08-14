B&Q has apologised after two books titled "White Supremacy" were included in a product picture on its website.

The books were stacked alongside flowers and a picture frame in the background of the Aica Radiator Cover product.

The image sparked backlash on social media, and the home store has since suspended the third-party seller it said was responsible for the advertising blunder.

One customer wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Uhhh B&Q can you explain why you have a product picture featuring two books that say white supremacy?"

The item is no longer available for purchase on the company's website.

A B&Q spokesperson told ITV News: "We deeply apologise for the offence this may have caused from a product that was offered for sale by a third-party seller.

"B&Q is committed to creating an inclusive place for our colleagues to work and our customers to shop, and in this instance, this product was not picked up by our screening process.

"We can confirm we suspended the seller and removed the product, and all images associated with it, from diy.com as soon as we became aware of the content.

"We are actively reviewing our screening process to prevent this happening again, as we are committed to maintaining a respectful and inclusive online environment.”

