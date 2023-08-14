Entrepreneur Clarence Avant, who came to be known as the 'Black Godfather' of music, has died aged 92.

The manager and advisor helped to launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others.

Mr Avant died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a family statement released on Monday.

“Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss,” said the statement, which was released by Avant's son Alex, daughter Nicole and her husband, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant. Credit: AP

He rose to prominence as a manager in the 1950s, with clients such as singers Sarah Vaughan and Little Willie John and composer Lalo Schifrin, who wrote the theme to “Mission: Impossible.”

In the 1970s he was an early patron of Black-owned radio stations and, in the 1990s, headed Motown after founder Berry Gordy Jr sold the company.

He also started labels such as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the S.O.S Band and singer-songwriter, Sixto Rodriquez, who became famous through the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugarman”.

More recently he raised money for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, helped Michael Jackson organise his first solo tour and advised Narada Michael Walden, LA Reid and Babyface.

Clarence Avant speaks during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Credit: AP

His influence also extended to sports.

He helped NFL star Jim Brown transition from football to acting and produced a primetime television special for Muhammad Ali.

When baseball great Henry Aaron was on the verge of surpassing Babe Ruth as the game’s home run champion in 1974, Avant made sure that Aaron received lucrative commercial deals often elusive for Black athletes, starting with a personal demand to the president of Coca-Cola.

“Everyone in this business has been by Clarence’s desk, if they’re smart,” Quincy Jones liked to say of him.

He is also the subject of 2019 Netflix documentary 'The Black Godfather'.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...