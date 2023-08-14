Play Brightcove video

Rescuers search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla

At least 22 people have died and many more are thought to be trapped after heavy monsoon rains caused floods and landslides in India's Himalayan region.

Heavy rainfall in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India killed nine people in the Solan area.

Nine more bodies were recovered from under the debris after two landslides in in Shimla, the state's capital, authorities told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

Four others were killed in heavy rains and a landslide in the state’s Hamirpur district, they added.

A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track was washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla Credit: AP

The state's chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said rescuers in Shimla were working to clear the debris and help those still trapped.

Landslides brought down a Hindu temple in Shimla at around 8am local time (3:30am BST), and it is feared the death toll could rise as they work to pull out those who are still trapped.

Cloudbursts, a sudden bout of heavy rainfall in a short space of time, are a common occurrence in Himalayan regions, but experts say they are alarmed by the increase in extreme weather-related events in the area.

Cloudbursts occur when more than 3.9 inches of rain falls within 3.8 square miles within an hour. They have the potential to cause intense flooding and landslides and can affect thousands of people in India's mountainous regions.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search through the mud and debris Credit: AP

All schools in colleges in the state have been closed, and more than 700 roads have been closed.

India's weather agency issued a red alert over the weekend for intense downpours in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, where 60 people have died in monsoon rains this season, PTI reported.

Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north during the June-September monsoon season, but scientists say they are becoming more frequent due to global warming.

In July, record monsoon showers killed more than 100 people over two weeks in parts of northern India, including in Himachal Pradesh, which was the worst hit.

