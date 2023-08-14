Mount Etna eruption: Catania airport closed after Sicily volcano erupts

Thousands of passengers travelling to and from Sicily face travel disruption after Mount Etna erupted overnight.

The eruption of the Sicily volcano caused an ash plume to blanket the eastern part of the island.

Catania airport has temporarily closed and aims to reopen again at 1pm local time (12pm BST).

Several Ryanair, Easyjet, and KLM flights have been cancelled, delayed, or diverted to other airports on the island.

Other airlines are also experiencing disruption.

Mount Etna is the most active volcano in Europe and in May it had its first major eruption since 1992.

The travel chaos comes just days after Catania airport reopened after a fire damaged one of the airport's terminals in mid-July.

