RAF fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers flying north of Scotland

Royal Air Force fighter jets have intercepted two Russian bombers flying just north of Scotland.

Two Russian long-range maritime patrol bombers , used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, were monitored by RAF Typhoons in international airspace as they passed north of the Shetland Islands.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey said: “Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory.”

The Typhoon jets were launched from RAF Lossiemouth, one of the RAF’s two Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) stations, where RAF fighters constantly monitor threats and defend the UK's airspace.

When Russian military aircraft enter the UK's zone of international airspace it can pose a hazard to other aircraft.

These Russian planes often do not talk to air traffic control or ensure they are visible to other air users and air traffic controllers on the ground.

A Voyager tanker was also scrambled and remained airborne for the duration of the mission, according to the Ministry of Defence.

These planes provide fuel for other jets while they are in the air.

