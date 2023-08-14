Play Brightcove video

Wyatt Kauffman said he had fallen while moving out of the way so tourists could take photographs

A 13-year-old boy has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet (30 metres) at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon while on holiday with his mother.

It took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell at the Bright Angel Point trail last week.

He was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital where he was treated for nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, a concussion, a broken hand, and a dislocated finger.

Wyatt told a local television station he had fallen while moving out of the way so tourists could take photographs.

“I was squatting down and hung on to it. I only had one hand on it, so it wasn't that good of grip," the teenager told CNN.

"And it was kind of pushing me back and I lost my grip and I started to fall back.

“I just remember waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting (to the hospital)."

Nearly 40 emergency responders worked for two hours to get the boy to safety.

Search and rescue teams set up a rope rescue down to the steep trail and raised the teen safely to the rim in a basket.

Brian Kauffman was in North Dakota, where the family lives, when he heard about his son’s fall.

“It was one of the most heart wrenching phone calls I've ever had," Mr Kauffman told CNN.

“Two hours is an eternity in a situation like that," he added.

Mr Kauffman said his son was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and was being driven home.

“We’re just lucky we’re bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat instead of in a box,” he said.

