A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 30 people and injured more than 100, officials have said.

Russia's Emergency Ministry reported that a total of 105 people were injured and 30 had died, including three children.

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital.

Fire is seen next to a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala. Credit: AP

A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby petrol station which prompted the blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry.

A fire raged in an area of around 600 square meters, the report said, adding that some of the injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment.

Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation, and Tuesday in Dagestan has been declared the day of mourning.

Families of the victims will receive one million rubles (about £8,200) each, Dagestan's authorities said, and those injured - 200,000-400,000 rubles (about £1,600-£3,300).

Across Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more on Monday night.

The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Here's What You Need To Know...