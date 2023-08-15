Explosion at Russian petrol station kills 30 people including three children
A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 30 people and injured more than 100, officials have said.
Russia's Emergency Ministry reported that a total of 105 people were injured and 30 had died, including three children.
The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital.
A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby petrol station which prompted the blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry.
A fire raged in an area of around 600 square meters, the report said, adding that some of the injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment.
Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation, and Tuesday in Dagestan has been declared the day of mourning.
Families of the victims will receive one million rubles (about £8,200) each, Dagestan's authorities said, and those injured - 200,000-400,000 rubles (about £1,600-£3,300).
Across Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more on Monday night.
The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.
