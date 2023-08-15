The Metropolitan Police have been accused of failing to investigate an alleged assault on a third man in Clapham, just a week before two other men were stabbed in a homophobic attack.

The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, told ITV News that he was punched in the face in a random attack on August 5.

The assault left him with a black eye and a bleeding nose.

He told ITV News: "There was a group of guys standing down the side of the Two Brewers and when I turned around I saw a random guy running towards me and before I knew it he had punched me in the face.

"I obviously brought my hands up to my face to see what had just happened and when I moved my hands away from my face they were covered in blood and the guy had run away."

Police have since released a picture of a man they are hoping to identify taken outside of the Two Brewers venue at the time of the attack.

Police have released an image of a male they would like to identify following a homophobic attack on two men outside Two Brewers in Clapham. Credit: Metropolitan police

ITV News has verified that the victim reported the attack and that the Met Police received and logged his call. But he says he has yet to be contacted by an investigating officer.

His boyfriend reported the incident again yesterday, following Sunday's homophobic stabbing of two other men, which police are investigating.

Also wishing to remain anonymous, his boyfriend told us: "They did nothing other than give him a crime reference number. I reported it yesterday as he had heard nothing.

"It does make me very angry that they haven't even bothered and that people can just go around punching people."

A representative from the force did eventually contact the victim after ITV News approached the Met Police press office, promising that an investigating officer would be in touch in the coming days.

The revelations raise further concerns about a rise in homophobic hate crime and the protection of the LGBT+ community.

The Metropolitan Police said there was no record of the attack being homophobically motivated or any evidence that it was linked to Sunday's stabbings.

ITV News has invited the force to respond to the victim's claims.

