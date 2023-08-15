Trump charged with election results meddling in Georgia

Donald Trump has been charged with interfering with the US presidential election process in Georgia in 2020.

Prosecutors in Fulton County have accused him of conspiracy to commit forgery over his attempts to overturn the result of the election.

18 Trump allies have also been charged as part of the indictment, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

One of the charges alleges Trump and his associates knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of the former president.

Losing the hard-fought vote in Georgia was one of the key moments in Trump's defeat.

It comes as lawyers investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the election appeared to begin presenting their case to a grand jury on Monday.

For two and a-half years, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating actions taken by Trump and others in their efforts to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden.

She began her investigation after Trump famously called Georgia’s Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021 to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state.”

It was the release of a recording of that phone call that prompted Willis to open her investigation about a month later.

Trump has been subject to a number of charges and court appearances this year.

On August 4, he pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges accusing him of plotting to subvert the will of voters and overturn his 2020 election loss.

His third criminal indictment this year centres on the tumultuous events of January 6, 2021 when rioters attempted to stage an insurrection at the US Capitol building.

