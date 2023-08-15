Play Brightcove video

The rivalry on the couches could get just as intense as in the stadium, as Ellie Pitt reports

The Lionesses' world cup semi final against Australia on Wednesday is going to be an intense occasion.

You can bank on that - a lot's at stake for two nations who've never reached a World Cup final before.

But there are households in England where the rivalry on the living room sofa promises to be just as intense.

With the semi-final approaching, Australian father Laurie Diorio will watch on as his children cheer for the Lionesses.

While English fans may be outnumbered in Sydney, in Sussex Mr Diorio will support the Matildas alone.

When asked what he would do if his home nation failed to make it past the Lionesses, he joked: "I'm going to have to move out, just for a little while."

That's a prospect that his children are confident will come to pass. They said: "England are going to win, because we are the better team."

In a healthy bout of competition, Mr Diorio has put down a wager with his three children, stating that they'd each have to wear his Australia shirt if the Matilda's make it to the final.

They each countered with their own stakes, telling him he'd owe them "a tenner" if the Lionesses come out on top.

The fervour is so intense that even in the household of Australian author Kathy Lette, peace has taken a backseat to the sporting passion.

Ms Lette has opted to escape the familial tension by heading to a local pub to witness the nail-biting encounter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.