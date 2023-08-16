Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put California beach house on Airbnb

Play Brightcove video

The Hollywood superstars have invited members of the public to 'come and stay with [them] at the beach'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are inviting members of the public to rent out their California beach house for “an unforgettable summer stay”.

The Hollywood power couple is offering the property in Santa Barbara to up to four people for a one-night stay on August 19 - promising that the guests would leave “like we’re old buds”.

In a clip of the pair on the beach posted on X, Kutcher told Kunis he had "a really dumb idea".

Kunis giggled and appeared surprised when her husband said: "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach."

Kutcher posted the clip along with the caption: "It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had… stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!”

In an online ad posted on rental site Airbnb, Kutcher and Kunis said they would greet their guests upon arrival and “capture some content together” to commemorate the stay.

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about),” the listing said.

“Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”

The actors also offered to provide meals and snacks.

It is not clear if the stars will stay in the house with the guests, but they will presumably spend some time at the property as Kutcher promises visitors will leave “like we’re old buds”.

Booking for the stay opens at 10am Pacific Time (6pm UK time) on Wednesday.

Kutcher and Kunis are not the first a-listers to put their homes on Airbnb.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow listed her guesthouse on Airbnb earlier this month where guests can enjoy the area's "natural beauty and ambience" and have a dinner with her and her husband.

