Thousands of dogs have been reunited with their owners, with a bit of help from an eye in the sky, Kelly Foran reports

Thousands of missing dogs have found their way back to their loving owners thanks to a network of volunteers piloting drones.

The brainchild of dog enthusiast Graham Burton, Drone SAR for Lost Dogs UK has brought together more than 3,000 drone pilots from across the UK.

The perspective from above can offer a unique vantage point that can make all the difference.

Drone operators are able to survey wide area, spot potential hiding spots and cover ground that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Their efforts have led to the around 4,000 beloved pets being reunited with their owners.

And more than just pets - the volunteers have even fielded requests to locate farmyard animals.

