The scenes at Wembley's Boxpark when the final whistle confirmed England's spot in the Women's World Cup final

Fans across the country tuned in to see if the Lionesses would make history on Wednesday in the Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia.

A first-half goal from Ella Toone made it 1-0 before their opponents equalised after half-time.

But Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo sealed Australia's fate towards the latter end of the match, making it a definitive 3-1 win for England.

The reaction, including from Wembley's Boxpark and a watch party at a girls' football club from Lambeth, London, showcased the fierce support from fans on both sides.

At Wembley's Boxpark, England fans react as Ella Toone scores the Lionesses' opening goal

Australia fans at UK's Australian High Commission watch Toone make it 1-0

The reaction at Wigan Youth Zone when Tyldesley's Ella Toone scored the opener

"100% they're into the final!" - Fans at Wembley's Boxpark give their take on Toone's opening goal

An England fan reacts to Australia equalising in the 62nd minute. Credit: PA

The scenes at Wembley's Boxpark when Hemp made it 2-1

Girls' football team Highbury Wolves FC react to Kerr equalising in the 62nd minute

Fans at Wembley's Boxpark celebrate Lauren Hemp's goal. Credit: PA

Highbury Wolves FC celebrate when Arsenal forward Alessia Russo sealed Australia's fate at the 86th minute

