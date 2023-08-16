The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia has pleaded guilty to child neglect.

The plea to the felony child neglect charge comes seven months after her child used her handgun to critically wound a teacher in a classroom full of students.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a lesser charge of reckless storage of a firearm against Deja Taylor.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said they will not seek a sentence that is longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison. A judge will have full discretion when he ultimately decides the length of Taylor's sentence.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 27 October.

The case against Taylor is one of three legal efforts seeking accountability, including the teacher’s $40 (£32) million lawsuit that accuses the school system of gross negligence for failing to respond aggressively to multiple warnings the child had brought a gun to school that day.

Teacher Abby Zwerner was shot and seriously injured by a six-year-old pupil carrying a gun.

The shooting occurred on January 6, 2023 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, was hit in the hand and chest. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has endured multiple surgeries.

The first grade (year two in the UK) teacher is suing for permanent bodily injuries, physical pain, mental anguish, lost earnings and other damages.

Moments after the shooting, according to search warrants filed in the case, the child told a reading specialist who restrained him: “I shot that (expletive) dead,” and “I got my mom’s gun last night.” Police said the student brought the gun to school in his backpack, but it had been unclear exactly how the six-year-old got gold of the gun.

Deja Taylor exiting the courthouse on Tuesday

During Taylor's plea hearing on Tuesday, prosecutor Joshua Jenkins said the boy told authorities he got the gun by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where the gun was stored in his mother's handbag.

When police arrived at the school that day, they entered the classroom and saw the boy being restrained by the reading specialist, according to the stipulation of facts document Jenkins read aloud in court. The boy used a profanity and said "I shot my teacher," before breaking free and punching the reading specialist in the face, the document states. The gun was on the floor nearby. “My mom had that... I stole it because I needed to shoot my teacher," the boy said, according to the document.

The document said the boy had been diagnosed with a defiance disorder. He had previously taken his mother's car keys from her handbag, which prompted her to put her keys in a lock box. But she continued to keep her gun in her bag, the document states.

A report from Child Protective Services cited in the document indicated the child had played with a gun at his grandmother’s house last year.

“When interviewed in reference to that incident, (the boy) reported that he 'wanted to visit a gun range,'” according to the document.

A vigil was held for Abby Zwerner outside the school in January. Credit: AP

After the shooting at the school, Taylor told police she believed the gun was in her handbag, secured with a trigger lock that could only be unlocked by a key she kept hidden under her mattress.

However a trigger lock was not found after authorities searched the property, the document states.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty in a separate but related federal case to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which is illegal under US law. Taylor was charged in April by prosecutors in Newport News with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing of a firearm.

Taylor’s attorney James Ellenson said he does not believe jail time would be appropriate

Taylor’s attorney, James Ellenson, said at the time that there were “mitigating circumstances,” including her miscarriages and postpartum depression before the shooting.

Ellenson said on Tuesday he will address depression and anxiety issues at Taylor's sentencing hearing. Taylor told ABC’s Good Morning America in May that she feels responsible and apologised to Zwerner. “That is my son, so I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can’t take responsibility for himself,” Taylor said. Her son has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and was under a care plan that included a family member accompanying him to class every day, Ellenson said. The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him. The change was made because the boy had started medication and was meeting his goals academically, Taylor said. “I just truly would like to apologise,” Taylor said on the show.

Ellenson said in court on Tuesday the boy is now in the care of his great-grandfather.

