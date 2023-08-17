On Unscripted, guitarist Andy Taylor joins Nina Nannar.

The pair reflect on his time in Duran Duran and his solo album, Man's A Wolf To A Man.

Andy also shares how he thought his stage four prostate cancer diagnosis meant that this would be his last record. But, in fact, his new treatment has 'given him back his life.'

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.