Britney Spears' husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce, according to reports.

The pop superstar, 41, met and began dating Asghari, a 29-year-old model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song Slumber Party in 2016.

The pair married at Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

It was a wedding seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after the dissolution just six months earlier of the court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years.

The pair married in June 2022 and posted photos to Instagram. Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

She cited her desire to marry Asghari as among the reasons she wanted an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it.

The two announced their engagement in September 2021 as it became clear she would be freed from the conservatorship, which was ended that November.

Spears said she lost a baby early in her pregnancy in May 2022 around a month before they married.

The Associated Press said a source close to Asghari confirmed the filing happened on Wednesday, hours after several US outlets including TMZ and People magazine reported the couple had separated.

Court records in Los Angeles and Ventura counties did not show where the case had been filed.

The two announced their engagement in September of 2021. Credit: AP

Reports of the couple's struggles had increased in recent months.

Spears was also married for less than three days in 2004 to childhood friend Jason Alexander, who attempted to crash her wedding to Asghari and was later convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and battery.

In 2004, she wed dancer Kevin Federline, but their three-year marriage would come at a time of intense media scrutiny and increasing mental health struggles for Spears.

Federline is the father of her two teenage sons, and has custody of the boys.

She would be placed in the conservatorship run by her father in 2008 and as she appeared less in public, fans began to demand that the court #FreeBritney, in what would eventually become a major movement.

Since the conservatorship ended, Spears has put out music, including a collaboration with Elton John in 2022, but has not performed live in years.

Her memoir, The Woman in Me, is scheduled to be released in October.

