Bruce Springsteen cancels tour dates after 'being taken ill'

Bruce Springsteen has cancelled two tour dates after being taken ill.

The 73-year-old US singer-songwriter was due to play with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, twice this week on Wednesday and Friday before the gigs were postponed.

A statement on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, from Springsteen's account on Wednesday did not specify what condition he has.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," the statement read.

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

In July, Springsteen played a headline gig in London's Hyde Park, after he embarked on his first major tour in six years.

He is set to make further appearances in August at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Last March, he cancelled several planned performances in the US, later confirming that one postponement of a gig in Albany was down to illness.

Across a near 60-year career Springsteen has released a number of popular hits, including Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and No Surrender.

