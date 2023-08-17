Burger King has become the latest fast food chain to remove tomatoes from its menu in India due to a sharp spike in prices.

Burger King has said they are "unable to add tomatoes" at their Indian outlets, just weeks after McDonald's temporarily suspended tomatoes from its restaurants.

US sandwich chain Subway has also removed tomatoes.

Tomatoes will be back soon, according to the Burger King website, but it is not clear if the shortage of tomatoes would affect all stores.

Experts have said that bad weather and subsequent crop damage has caused the shortage in the market.

India's central bank recently raised its inflation forecast for the current financial year to 5.4% from 5.1% - citing the rising prices of certain foods in the world's most populous nation.

“Going forward, the spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory,” it wrote in a statement.

The cost of tomatoes in India has soared by more than 400% in recent months due to crop failures following scorching heat waves and heavy rains, according CNN.

