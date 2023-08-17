Six people have been arrested over the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old British woman on the Spanish island of Majorca.

The Spanish Civil Guard police said on Wednesday that they have arrested five French tourists and one Swiss tourist.

The rape allegedly happened early on Monday in Magaluf, a tourist spot in the town of Calvià.

A judge in Palma, the main city in Majorca, found there were video clips of the alleged rape on at least one of the suspects' phones, police said.

The police press office in Majorca cited the alleged victim’s statement as saying she met the suspected rapists on Monday night and later went to one of the hotel room of one of the suspects, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the six.

Police were called after the hotel's security staff found the young woman crying. The suspects were detained shortly after.

The alleged victim received immediate medical attention and counselling. The Civil Guard took the detainees before a judge in a court in Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday.

Although the suspects are being held in jail, none of them have been formally charged as yet, as the investigation is ongoing.

There were no details released on their identities.

This is the second incident of an alleged gang rape by young tourists in Majorca in recent weeks.

In mid-July, police arrested six German men for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old German woman in a hotel on the island.

Gang rape is considered an aggravating factor that can carry sentences of up to 15 years of prison in Spain.

