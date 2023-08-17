'Out of control': Tenerife wildfires force evacuations of villages

Play Brightcove video

A major wildfire in Tenerife has led to the evacuation of five villages, credit @CABILDOTENERIFE

Firefighters have struggled to contain a wildfire that has broken out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

A least five villages have had to be evacuated as a result of a blaze that has spread at least 1,800 hectares in 24 hours.

Residents from the villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montana, Ajafona and Las Lagunetas were moved on as a precaution because of thick smoke.

Local authorities have also cut off the access to roads leading to the mountains on the northeastern part of the island.

Roads have been closed on Tenerife as a result of the wildfires. Credit: Guardia Civil via AP

It is understood around 250 firefighters, with the help of 13 helicopters and planes, worked to contain the fire in difficult to reach areas.

The head of the regional government, Fernando Clavijo said the fire 'is out of control' and the situation 'is not exactly very positive' at a news conference in Tenerife on Wednesday evening.

He stated the emergency services goal is to stop the fires gaining ground and scorching more of the island.

The fires come after the Canary Islands were hit with a heatwave, leaving areas bone dry, increasing the risk of wildfires.

