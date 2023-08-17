Police in eastern Pakistan have arrested 129 Muslims after a mob retaliated to an alleged desecration of a Quran by attacking a number of Christian churches and homes.

The violence, which erupted in the city of Jaranwala on Wednesday, prompted authorities to summon soldiers to restore order.

No casualties have been reported while many Christians living in the city initially left before returning on Thursday.

Shazia Amjad, whose house was set on fire, said her family were resting at home when they "suddenly" heard the mob approaching.

She said the blaze destroyed household items and furniture, adding some of her possessions were stolen after she fled.

Local priest Khalid Mukhtar said he believed most of Jaranwala's 17 churches had been attacked.

Government officials said all damaged churches and homes would be restored within a week and those who suffered losses would be compensated.

In response to the violence, local authorities have temporarily closed schools and banned rallies for a week to prevent further unrest.

The mob is thought to have been incited after claims were made that a local Christian - who are classed as a minority group in the region - was seen tearing pages from a Quran and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Christian residents from the city of Jaranwala returned on Thursday to find a number of their homes and churches still burning

Police said they are looking to arrest the man, who fled into hiding, to determine whether he desecrated the Islamic holy book.

Video and photos posted on social media show the mob attacking several churches, throwing objects and starting fires.

Human rights groups have condemned the attacks, while Amnesty International has called for the repeal of Pakistan's blasphemy laws.

Under the legislation, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, said he was "appalled" by the violence, saying "those responsible must be brought to justice".

