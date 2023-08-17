'The loudest pop': Large chunk of ice falls through roof from sky in US

A block of ice thought to weight between 6-9kg fell from the sky and smashed through the roof of a family home in the United States.

“We heard an explosion, basically... the loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard,” said homeowner Jeff Ilg on Thursday, whose Massachusetts house was damaged.

Mr Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off an airplane travelling to Boston Logan International Airport.

Neither the couple nor their two children were hurt when the ice chunk hit the roof on Sunday night.

They heard debris rolling down the roof, he said. Initially they thought the house was struck by lightning.

A hammer near damage to Mr Ilg's home. Credit: AP

The couple ran upstairs to check on their children, who were asleep despite the noise.

They then ran around the house to see what happened and then went outside.

Mr Ilg said he was met with a giant partial block of ice on the back step and debris scattered around the garden and on the roof.

“I had no idea what this was,” he said.

He grabbed a torch and started looking for damage but couldn’t see any at first.

The damage where a chunk of ice landed on the roof. Credit: AP

His wife called police and then he spotted hole in the roof. He ran up to the attic to see if there was a hole.

“Sure enough it was in there and it was big,” Ilg said.

The impact on the outside was about two feet wide, he said, but the damage to the inside was bigger.

Mr Ilg and his wife collected four kilograms of ice in bags but there was plenty more to collect, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.

