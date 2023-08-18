England face Spain in historic World Cup final

England are ready to square off against Spain in their first World Cup final since 1966 this morning.

The European champions will have to navigate their way past a Spanish side filled with talent - including nine players from last season's Champions League winners Barcelona.

The Lionesses booked themselves a slot in the showcase after knocking out co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final, while Spain edged out Sweden 2-1.

Both sides are playing their first ever women's final, with England having lost back-to-back semis in 2015 and 2019 and Spain having won just one World Cup match before this year.

Sarina Wiegman's side have gone unbeaten in the tournament, having topped Group D, while Spain were runners-up in Group C after a 4-0 loss to Japan.

And, regardless of the outcome, Europe is guaranteed to end its 16-year World Cup drought, with Germany most recently winning in 2007.

How did England get to the final?

Slow starters in the tournament, the Lionesses had a lacklustre start in the group stages despite emerging from Group D with three wins from three.

The string of unimpressive games came to an end when Lauren James inspired a 6-1 rout of China - scoring two and setting up others for Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp.

James had cemented herself as a tournament standout, but she followed up star performances with a late red card for stamping on Michelle Alozie in the second-round fixture against Nigeria, which ruled her out of the next two games.

Lauren James treading on Michelle Alozie. Credit: Getty images

Eventually going to penalties after a stalemate, Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick as England went through 4-2.

England made hard work of seeing off Colombia 2-1, falling behind late in the first half when Leicy Santos beat Mary Earps with a neat lob.

But Hemp poked in an equaliser six minutes into time added on at the end of the first half and Arsenal striker Russo got what proved to be the winner just after the hour.

Ella Toone and Australia's Clare Hunt battle for the ball in the semi-final. Credit: PA

England faced a hostile atmosphere in Sydney as they took on the Matildas on their home turf, but Ella Toone silenced Stadium Australia when she drilled the ball into the top corner in the 36th minute.

Australia started the second half well and got their reward with a stunning finish from Sam Kerr just after the hour, but England regrouped, with Hemp punishing a defensive error to get on to Mille Bright’s long ball in the 71st minute before Russo wrapped up the win late on.

How did Spain get to the final?

Spain cruised through their opening two group games, with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica followed by a 5-0 drubbing of Zambia which safely secured a passage through to the knockout stages.

But their final group game resulted in a surprise 4-0 loss to Japan, with three first-half goals preceding Mina Tanaka’s 82nd-minute effort.

Switzerland next up looked a tougher challenge, but they were no match for the Spaniards, who scored five on their way to victory.

The quarter-final threw up a tricky tie against the Netherlands, who had scored 11 goals prior to this game, and Spain had to work to ensure their place in the semi-final for the first time in their history.

Dominating possession and attempts, Spain battered down the Dutch door and looked like they had their all-important winner in the 81st minute when Mariona Caldente scored from the penalty spot after a handball VAR review.

However, Stefanie van der Gragt’s equaliser in stoppage time sent the game to extra-time, during which Salma Paralluelo secured their place in the last four in stunning fashion.

Spain v Sweden came down to the final minute as Olga Carmona rifled Spain into the final. Credit: AP

Sweden came into the semi-final with plenty of believe having knocked out defending champions United States, but that did not deter Spain as a game of few big chances came to life in the final 10 minutes.

Vilda’s team found the opener in the 81st minute through Paralluelo’s drilled effort from close range, but Sweden thought they had sent the game to extra-time when Rebecka Blomqvist expertly finished past Coll to make it 1-1 in the 88th minute.

However, just one minute later, Spain regained their advantage as Olga Carmona rifled Spain into the final.

