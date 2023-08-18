Spain will face England in Sunday’s World Cup final less than a year after 15 players staged a boycott over their treatment.

The row, which broke out in September last year, threatened to derail coach Jorge Vilda’s mission before an uneasy peace was brokered as the tournament neared.

A statement from the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol (RFEF) last year revealed that 15 players submitted identical emails withdrawing their services if “significant” concerns over their “emotional state” and “health” were not addressed.

Three of those players - midfielder Aitana Bonmati, forward Mariona Caldentey and defender Ona Batlle - reconciled with the federation and are back for the tournament.

What were the complaints?

Details remain vague, but reports since based on anonymous briefings have suggested members of the squad were unhappy in the wake of their Euro 2022 quarter-final exit at the hands of England.

Further reports have claimed misgivings over travel and accommodation arrangements, but also complaints over the strictness of Vilda’s regime, including allegations that players were ordered to keep the doors to their hotel rooms open until midnight and had their bags searched if they went shopping during training camps.

The players - or ‘Las 15’ as they became known - were Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Mapi Leon, Mariona Caldentey, Sandra Panos, Claudia Pina, Lola Gallardo, Ainhoa Moraza, Nerea Eizagirre, Amaiur Sarriegi, Lucia Garcia, Ona Batlle, Leila Ouahabi, Laia Aleixandri and Andrea Pereira.

Midfielder Aitana Bonmati was one of the three rebels picked for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

At the time, six of them played their club football at Barcelona, two each at Manchester City, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad and one at Club America.

Perhaps significantly, no Real Madrid players joined them.

The protesters were supported publicly by skipper Irene Paredes, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, although the trio did not send the email.

How did the RFEF respond?

Acknowledging receipt of the emails, the federation said deciding the make-up of the coaching staff was not within the players’ powers, although Paredes later insisted they had not called for Vilda’s dismissal.

The RFEF statement continued: “The national team needs players committed to the project, defending our colours and proud to wear the Spain shirt.

"The footballers who have submitted their resignation will only return to the discipline of the national team in the future if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness.”

Spain's team celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup semi-final on Tuesday Credit: AP

How has the issue been resolved?

If an accommodation has been reached, it appears to be a delicate one.

Only three members of ‘Las 15’ – Bonmati, Caldentey and Batlle – as well as Putellas, Paredes and Hermoso, were included in Vilda’s squad for the finals and Barcelona’s Leon in particular has been outspoken in her resistance.

Vilda, who was not applauded by a significant number of his players when introduced at his squad announcement, revealed his “hurt” at the revolt, but called for a renewed united front and there have been suggestions from within the camp of a more relaxed atmosphere.

However, although his team has gelled on the pitch, the coach has found himself largely on the periphery during post-match celebrations.

