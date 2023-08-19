Britney Spears admitted she "couldn't take the pain anymore" after her husband filed for divorce.

The pop star revealed she was "shocked" as she spoke about the split for the first time in an Instagram post on Saturday morning (9pm Friday night US time).

She and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago.

He is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.

The 29-year-old model submitted his petition to dissolve his 14-month-old marriage in Los Angeles County court late Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the break-up.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Credit: AP

Alongside a video of her dancing in a black crop top and neon green bikini bottoms, Spears, 41, wrote: " As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together...

"Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business.

"But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses."

She added that she was actually "doing pretty damn good" and told her followers "don’t forget to smile".

The divorce filing says the value of Spears' and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined. Spears and Asghari had no children together.

“No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her,” Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen said Thursday afternoon.

Spears married Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022, in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Her wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life.

It came just six months after the court conservatorship, which controlled her life for more than 13 years, was ended.

The pair married in June 2022 and posted photos to Instagram. Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

Spears met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song “Slumber Party” in 2016.

She cited her desire to marry Asghari as among the reasons she wanted an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it.

The two announced their engagement in September of 2021 as it became clear she would be freed from the conservatorship - which was ended that November.

