Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium after 50 years in captivity

Lolita, an orca whale who was held captive for more than a half-century, has died, the Miami Seaquarium say.

The whale, also known as Tokitae, or Toki started showing "serious signs of discomfort over the past two days", the Seaquarium said, through the nonprofit group Friends of Toki on social media.

Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team members began treating her immediately.

But the 57-year-old orca died from an apparent kidney condition on Friday, the statement said.

The Friends of Toki statement said: “Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family.

"Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.”

Animal rights activists have been fighting for years to have Lolita freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium.

The 2,267-kilogram whale had been living for years in a tank that measures 24 metres by 11 metres) and is 6 metres deep.

The park's relatively new owner, The Dolphin Company, and the nonprofit Friends of Toki announced a plan in March to possibly move her to a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest.

American football team Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, was to help fund Lolita's move.

“I am heartbroken that Toki has left us," Mr Irsay said in a statement.

He added: "Her story captured my heart, just as it did millions of others. I was honored to be part of the team working to return her to her indigenous home.

"I take solace in knowing that we significantly improved her living conditions this past year.

"Her spirit and grace have touched so many. Rest in peace, dear Toki.”

The Lummi Nation, a Native American tribe based in Washington state, has spent years working to secure Lolita's release and to return to her home waters.

“The Lummi Nation is saddened by the news that our beloved Orca relative has passed away at the estimated age of 57 years old,” Chairman Tony Hillaire said in a statement.

Mr Hillaire said: “Our hearts are with all those impacted by this news; our hearts are with her family. We stand in solidarity with our Lummi members whom poured their hearts and souls into bringing Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut home."

Lolita retired from performing last spring as a condition of the park’s new exhibitor’s license with the US Department of Agriculture.

She has not been publicly displayed since.

In recent months, new upgrades had been installed to better filter the pool and regulate her water temperature.

Federal and state regulators would have had to approve any plan to move Lolita, and that could have taken months or years.

