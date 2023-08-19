Play Brightcove video

Watch Louis covering his ears and pointing at planes during the flypast

A photographer who caught the moment Prince Louis covered his ears during a flypast for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Press Association's Aaron Chown is among three people nominated for Royal Photographer of the Year at the annual UK Picture Editors Guild Awards.

Jane Barlow, also from the Press Association, has been shortlisted for Arts and Entertainment Photographer of the Year after taking one of the last public pictures of the late Queen.

The picture of Queen Elizabeth smiling beside a fireplace at Balmoral before meeting then-prime minister Liz Truss on September 6, just two days before the Queen died, is recognisable to millions.

One of the last photographs of the late Queen. Credit: PA

Photographers from The Times, the Daily Telegraph, Getty Images, the Yorkshire Post, Reuters, AFP, and freelances Jeff Moore, Ryan Jenkinson and Samir Hussein are also among those nominated.

A spokesman for the UK Picture Editors Guild Awards said: “Photographers working on behalf of the press risk their lives in war zones and bring us the news as it breaks.

Their work fills the pages of the newspapers daily and so often their work goes unrecognised.”

The awards ceremony will be held at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds in the City of London on October 16.

