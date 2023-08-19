Suspected Palestinian shooting attack at West Bank car wash kills two Israelis

Two Israelis have been killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting at a car wash in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli paramedics said that when they arrived at the Hawara car wash, two Israeli males, aged 60 and 29, were found unconscious with gunshot wounds.

Local media reported the two were father and son and identified them as Shay Silas Nigreka and his Aviad Nir from the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.

The Israeli military had been searching for suspects and setting up roadblocks near the town of Hawara where the attack occurred.

Saturday's shooting attack come after Palestinian medics reported that a 19-year-old Palestinian died of wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid into the West Bank on Wednesday.

Molotov cocktail thrown by a Palestinian protestor at an Israeli armored vehicle back in July. Credit: AP

The latest attack is part of a spate of violence that has fueled the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades.

Since spring last year, Israel has launched near-nightly raids in Palestinian towns in response to deadly Palestinian attacks.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed since the start of this year and some 29 people have been killed by Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But stone throwing youths protesting the incursions and those not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family and vowed that the military would track down the shooter.

“The security forces are working diligently to find the murderer and settle accounts, just as we have done with all the murderers so far,” Netanyahu said.

