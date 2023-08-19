Play Brightcove video

Five people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a missile strike on the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine says.

Eleven children are believed to among the 37 injured in the attack, which took place on Saturday morning.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy condemned the strike, which he said hit buildings including a theatre and a university.

He posted a video online which appears to show the aftermath.

Zelenksyy said: “This is what a neighborhood with a terrorist state is, this is what we unite the whole world against.

"A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv.”

He added: "A square, the polytechnic university, a theater. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss.”

Rubble on the ground after a Russian attack in Chernihiv. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Russia has yet to respond to the claims.

Zelenskyy is due to meet officials from the Swedish government, in Harpsund, which is about 75 miles west of Stockholm.

He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a palace in the area.

Sweden abandoned its longstanding policy of military nonalignment to support Ukraine with weapons and other aid in the war against Russia.

It also applied for NATO membership but is still waiting to join the alliance.

Meanwhile, Russia's President has been visiting top military officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don, near to the border with Ukraine.

It is Putin's first trip there since the Wagner mercenary group briefly took control of the city as part of their attempted mutiny in June.

The exact timings of his visit were not confirmed, but state media published video footage that appeared to be filmed at night, showing Gerasimov greeting Putin and leading him into a building.

The meeting itself was held behind closed doors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Credit: AP

This week Ukraine has claimed counteroffensive gains on the southeastern front, regaining control of the village of Urozhaine in the country's eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday.Overnight into Saturday, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 15 out of 17 Russian drones targeting Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions.

The deputy governor of the western Khmelnytskyi region, Serhii Tiurin, said two people were wounded and dozens of buildings damaged by an attack.

In the northwestern Zhytomyr region, a Russian drone attack targeted an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, but no casualties were reported, said Gov. Vitalii Bunechko.

