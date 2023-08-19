Who are the key players that could decide the World Cup final?

England will take on Spain in their first Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

The European champions will have to navigate their way past a Spanish side rife with talent, including nine players from last season’s Champions League winners Barcelona.

Here is a look at five players to watch when the monumental meeting kicks off in front of over 75,000 fans at 11am BST.

Lauren James

Lauren James is back from suspension for the World Cup final. Credit: AP

The 21-year-old forward missed England’s last-eight and last-four clashes while she served a two-match ban for a red card she was shown after stepping on the back of defender Michelle Alozie in the Lionesses’ last-16 battle with Nigeria.

Before the incident World Cup debutant James had netted three times in the group stage and is still joint top of the competition’s assist charts with three, despite her absence.

Replacement Ella Toone scored the opener in their 3-1 semi-final victory, so it remains to be seen whether England manager Sarina Wiegman will risk tinkering with a line-up that has more recently clicked in favour of James’ early-tournament potency, or save her as a weapon off the bench.

Jennifer Hermoso

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso trains ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup Final. Credit: AP

With double Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas seemingly struggling with her fitness, controversial Spain head coach Jorge Vilda has relied on strong showings by other members of his side.

Barcelona striker Hermoso, a team-mate of England’s Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh and her side’s all-time top goal-scorer, has looked especially fearsome, scoring three times and providing two assists en route to Spain’s first World Cup final.

Team-mate Aitana Bonmati shares identical statistics, giving La Roja a potent power in attack even without Putellas on top form.

Mary Earps

Mary Earps during England's round of 16 clash against Nigeria. Credit: AP

Lionesses’ goalkeeper Earps could be called into action more than any other time in the tournament against Spain, who enter Sunday’s encounter with a competition-leading 17 goals.

The 30-year-old has thrived since becoming Wiegman’s first choice between the sticks and last year won the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award after conceding just two goals and keeping four clean sheets in England’s Euro 2022-winning campaign.

The Manchester United keeper as made some vital saves so far in this World Cup while conceding just three times. Spain, meanwhile, have let in seven across their six matches.

Ona Batlle

Spain's Ona Batlle (right) competing for the ball with Netherlands' Victoria Pelova. Credit: AP

You do not have to scroll far down lists of World Cup statistics before coming across Spain defender Batlle.

The former Manchester United full-back leads the competition in both passes and crosses into the penalty area and has won the most tackles, 15, of any player in the 32-team tournament.

Battle, 24, is also second to just England’s Alex Greenwood for touches taken, with 37 fewer than Greenwood’s 669, and leads the competition with 34 progressive carries.

Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring England's third goal against Australia in the World Cup semi-final. Credit: AP

Russo got off to a quiet start at the World Cup after being handed England’s starting centre-forward role ahead of Women’s Super League Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly.

Her maiden World Cup goal came four minutes into England’s thumping 6-1 win over China in the group stage, an anomalous result in a campaign that had otherwise not seen the Lionesses score more than twice in a match until Russo netted late against Australia to set up the Spain showdown.

The summer Arsenal signing, who also scored the winner against Colombia in England’s 2-1 quarter-final clash, now leads the World Cup in both shots (22) and shots on target (12) and will hope a few more find the back of the net in Sydney on Sunday.

Live coverage of this Sunday's FIFA World Cup final between England and Spain will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX, with kick-off slated for 11am BST

