Football fans across the country tuned in to see if the Lionesses would make history on Sunday in the Women's World Cup final against Spain.

A first-half goal from Spain's Olga Carmona made it 1-0, which won them the tournament.

Both sides played their first ever women's final, with England having lost back-to-back semis in 2015 and 2019, and Spain having won just one World Cup match before this year.

The reaction across England showcased the fierce support from fans on both sides.

England fans react to Spain's first goal in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester.

England fans in shock as Spain score the first goral of the final. Credit: PA

Fans in London gasp as Spain secures their first goal.

England fans watch a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Credit: PA

One Spanish fan celebrates.

A Spain fan celebrates their side's first goal of the game. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "still believes' England could win.

Fans in Manchester were anxious as Spain's Jenni Hermoso was to take a penalty...

Fans anxious as Spain take a penalty Credit: PA

But cheered at BOXPARK Wembley when Mary Earps saved it.

Fans cheered when Mary Earps saved the penalty. Credit: PA

England fans were despondent at the final whistle .

Fans in BOXPARK Croydon, London tearful after England loses. Credit: PA

