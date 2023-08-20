Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Sunday as a rare tropical storm.

It is to unleash “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding, high winds and heavy downpours, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

Forecasters said the storm was still expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, and officials had urged people to finish their preparations before sundown Saturday.

The forecast prompted authorities to issue an evacuation advisory for Santa Catalina Island, urging people to leave the tourist destination 23 miles off the coast.

Residents have evacuated, parks, beaches and Disney Land have closed and first responders are bracing for water rescues.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the latest plans ahead of the hurricane's turn to the US.

“I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials,” he said.

Where is Hurricane Hilary and how bad is it?

At its strongest Hilary was an exceedingly dangerous Category 4 major hurricane, with its top sustained winds peaking at 145 mph on Friday.

But it is now a Category 1 storm, with maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.

It is heading north-northwest at a speed of 20 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

It was about 450 miles south from San Diego as of 11pm local time on Saturday.

The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain – or even 10 inches in some areas – and whip up damaging winds that can knock power out for many.

The worst of it is expected Sunday into Monday.

Has Hurricane Hilary hit anywhere else?

Hilary brought heavy rain and flooding to Mexico and the southwestern US on Saturday, ahead of the storm's expected Sunday border crossing.

Mexico’s navy evacuated 850 people from islands off the Baja coast, and deployed almost 3,000 troops for emergency operations.

In La Paz, the picturesque capital of Baja California Sur state on the Sea of Cortez, police patrolled closed beaches to keep swimmers out of the whipped-up surf.

