A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council, the local authority has said.

Sara Sharif was found in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on August the 10th, Surrey Police have said.

Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are wanted for questioning.

Police believe they travelled to Islamabad on August 9th, with five children aged between one and 13.

Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28. Credit: ITV

Surrey County Council said they were “working tirelessly with our safeguarding partners to gain a full understanding of the situation as quickly as possible”.

On Sunday council leader Tim Oliver told the PA news agency: “We can confirm Sara Sharif was known to Surrey County Council but we cannot comment further while the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership’s thorough review process is ongoing.”

On Saturday the Associated Press news agency reported that Pakistan police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest Mr Sharif in connection with Sara’s death.

Mr Sharif’s family home is reportedly in Jhelum, Punjab, about 84 miles from the capital.

Officer Imran Ahmed said police found evidence that he had briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and disappearing, AP reported.

Sara suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period before she was found dead at the property in Hammond Road, a post-mortem examination showed.

