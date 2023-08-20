Spanish officials says wildfire on Tenerife was started deliberately

Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.

Clavijo said police had opened three lines of investigation but did not say if there had been any arrests.

Improved weather conditions helped firefighters make advances overnight in their battle to tame the blaze that has raged out of control for the past five days, authorities said.

“The night was very difficult but thanks to the work of the firefighters, the results have been very positive,” Tenerife governor Rosa Dávila said at a news conference.

The Canary Islands have been in drought for most of the past few years, just like most of mainland Spain. The islands have recorded below-average rainfall in recent years because of changing weather patterns impacted by climate change.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Credit: AP

Dávila said that more than 12,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since the fire started Tuesday. Up to Saturday, more than 20,000 acres of pine forest had been burned, but Dávila said that figure was likely to be much higher Sunday.

No injuries have yet been reported and Dávila said that thanks to the firefighters no houses have been burned so far.

The fires are the worst to hit Tenerife in decades. Credit: AP

The fire, described as the worst in Tenerife in decades, is threatening 11 town areas flanking a steep and craggy mountain area. Access for firefighters is extremely difficult.

The emergency services said air quality in 19 town areas was not good and urged people to stay indoors when possible and wear masks outdoors.

More than 400 firefighters and soldiers have been deployed, as well as 23 water-carrying helicopters and planes.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, Spain heads the list of EU countries affected by wildfires so far this year, with 185,000 acres burned, ahead of Italy and Greece.

