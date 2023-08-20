Spanish World Cup winner found out father had died after England game

Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned of her father’s death after the final, the Spanish soccer federation said.

The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death.

“We love you, Olga,” the federation said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You are part of the history of Spanish soccer.”

Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Australia. She had also scored a late winner in La Roja’s 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old Carmona had celebrated her goal on Sunday with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” the Real Madrid defender said after Spain won the title.

