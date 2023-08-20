Two men die while swimming in Ireland Ironman competition

Two people have died while competing in an Ironman competition in Ireland, on Sunday.

During the swimming section of triathlon style race, in the coastal town of Youghal in County Cork , two competitors got into trouble.

The medical team tried to help them immediately, Ironmen Ireland said in a Facebook post.

The post read: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023.

"During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance."We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

Cork County Council also shared a tribute and its sympathies to those involved in the incident.

More to follow...