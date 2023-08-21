How one Hawaiian 'miracle house' survived the Lahaina wildfires

As images of the razed town of Lahaina in Maui are shared across the world, one house stands out among the charred rubble.

A house seemingly untouched by the deadly wildfires has gone viral on social media, and it has earned a special moniker - "the miracle house".

Some wondered if the image was photoshopped, or part of a wider conspiracy.

But the image is real - and the homeowners have since revealed that they recently completed renovations to the property that may have inadvertently saved it from the flames.

The couple that owns the house, Dora and Dudley Atwater Millikin, told the LA Times they recently replaced the 100-year-old property's asphalt roof with heavy-gauge metal.

They also cut back the foliage surrounding the property to reduce the risk of termites spreading to the house.

“It’s a 100% wood house so it’s not like we fireproofed it or anything,” Ms Atwater Millikin told the newspaper.

“We love old buildings, so we just wanted to honour the building. And we didn’t change the building in any way - we just restored it.”

She said if the asphalt roof was still on the property, it would have been ignited by the embers that were floating in the air. The fire may then have dropped down onto the foliage that would have fuelled the fire.

Roofs are a key factor when considering the flammability of a home, as they can provide a place for smouldering embers to land.

Often it is these embers that cause houses to catch fire instead of a wall of flames, meaning houses that are not necessarily near an inferno can be vulnerable.

The house also wasn't too close to neighbouring properties, saving it from the radiant heat emitted by other homes.

The aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire. Credit: AP

The couple were visiting family in Massachusetts when the wildfires began on the island.

The county called the couple to inform them that their home survived the fires after the town of Lahaina was razed.

Ms Atwater Millikin said she hopes to return as soon as possible to open the house up for neighbours who have lost their homes.

“Many people have died. So many people have lost everything, and we need to look out for each other and rebuild. Everybody needs to help rebuild.”

On Sunday, the death toll rose to 114 as investigators continued to search the scorched town. It is expected to rise further.

More than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for and the search will continue for several weeks, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CBS News.

He added that “an army of search and rescue teams” with 41 dogs have covered 85% of the impacted area.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina on Monday to survey the devastation and meet with survivors.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...