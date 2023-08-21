Lionesses head back to England following World Cup final defeat to Spain

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott reports from Sydney as the Lionesses head back to England, but without the coveted World Cup trophy

The Lionesses have begun their journey back home to England following their World Cup final defeat at the hands of Spain.

England suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to their opponents on Sunday, in Sydney, with La Roja captain Olga Carmona - who learned of her father's death post match - grabbing a 29th minute winner.

Sarina Wiegman's side were pictured leaving their team hotel on Monday, with players seen signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

The team will now fly back from Australia, who co-hosted the World Cup alongside New Zealand, and are expected to arrive in England on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, England have been widely praised as having "inspired millions" with their exploits in the tournament.

Speaking outside England's team hotel, one fan told ITV News: "They're just so amazing and they work so well together all of them.

"They trust each other so much and just yeah seeing that is amazing."

Another spoke of her admiration for England boss Wiegman, describing the 53-year-old as the "best thing that's happened to this team".

England are expected to arrive back in the UK on Tuesday. Credit: PA

On Monday, Wiegman posted on her official Instagram page, thanking fans for their "incredible support".

"It is almost impossible to describe what I am feeling right now. Naturally disappointment for not winning the tournament, but also pride," she said.

"If I look back on this past season, we have been through a lot. We've had challenges, injuries and more. But thanks to this fantastic group of players, the staff, and our people of the FA [Football Association], we were able to make it to the final of the World Cup."

She added: "Australia & New Zealand you deserve so much praise for a fantastic and record-breaking tournament."

"With tournaments like this and the great and professional organisation, we can all continue to build on the further development of women’s football across the world."

A number of politicians, including Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey, have called for the Lionesses to be given honours, in the wake of their World Cup final appearance.

Labour's leader said England had "galvanised the whole nation through their historic achievement", while the Liberal Democrats chief insisted "everyone on the team" deserved an honour.

Focus for England is now likely to turn back to pay negotiations with the FA, which were paused days before their World Cup campaign got underway.

In a statement, which was released in July, the Lionesses expressed their disappointment that issues regarding bonus and commercial structures had not been resolved.

England's Alex Greenwood leaves the team's hotel in Sydney. Credit: PA

Analysis by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

While they absorb yesterday's pain the Lionesses will be contemplating what might have been, not what lies ahead.

But when the smoke clears they'll realise that the Sydney final is a significant stepping stone. The majority of this squad will be available at the next World Cup, but with their experience here to lean on.

Their gift to the game is rising participation numbers and increased investment. Individually, they have the opportunity to exploit their growing popularity and add to the £150,000 FIFA gives each player as a runner-up.

What the Lionesses achieved here in Australia will live long in the memories. So, time perhaps to set aside tiresome comparisons with 1966 and celebrate them in their own right.

When the men won the World Cup women's football was still banned in England, just think about that.

