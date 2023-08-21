The NHS is working with Morrisons to put health warnings in the supermarket’s underwear about potential warnings of breast and testicular cancer.

Labels in the Nutmeg brand, initially in boxer shorts and crop-top bras, will offer advice on what to look for.

Available in 240 shops around England in the coming months, packaging will also contain a QR code linking to the NHS website for more detailed information on breast and testicular cancer.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national director for cancer, said: “This is the first time the whole of the NHS has worked with a national supermarket brand to put health messaging on clothing, with the aim of encouraging thousands more people to be body aware, so they can spot new or unexplained changes that might be cancer symptoms early, and contact their GP practice for checks if concerned.

“Cancer survival is at an all-time high – survival for both breast and testicular cancers have improved significantly over the last 50 years and we’re seeing more people than ever before diagnosed at an early stage – and this partnership with Morrisons is just one of the many ways we are ensuring people are aware of potential cancer symptoms.

“I want to urge everyone to be aware of their own bodies – please look out for lumps and bumps or anything else that is unusual for you – and get checked out early, it could save your life.”

The first symptom of breast cancer most women notice is a lump or an area of thickened tissue in their breast.

Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but the advice is to always have them checked.

You should see a GP if you notice any of the following:

A new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that was not there before;

A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts;

A discharge of fluid from either of your nipples ;

A lump or swelling in either of your armpits;

A change in the look or feel of your skin, such as puckering or dimpling, a rash or redness;

A rash (like eczema), crusting, scaly or itchy skin or redness on or around your nipple;

A change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast.

Breast pain is not usually a symptom of breast cancer.

Warning signs of testicular cancer

Cancer of the testicle is one of the less common cancers, and tends to mostly affect men between 15 and 49 years of age.

Typical symptoms are:

A painless swelling or lump in one of the testicles ;

Any change in shape or texture of the testicles.

It is important to be aware of what feels normal for you.

The advice is get to know your body and see a GP if you notice any changes.

You can find out more details about your local unit at NHS.UK.

